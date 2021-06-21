4th grader requests to get 'buddy bench' to make her school a friendlier place

Kallie McPheters is a student at Mary Snow School in Bangor. She says if a child sits on the bench, it's a sign for others to take notice and ask them to play.

BANGOR, Maine — A new "buddy bench" at Mary Snow School in Bangor is teaching children what to do when they feel lonely.

The bench is a place where kids can sit when they are feeling lonely, sad, or in need of a friend. 4th grader Kallie McPheters came up with the idea and the school principal supported it.

"If somebody gets excluded then they'll sit on the buddy bench, and hopefully someone will ask if they will want to play with them," McPheters said. "So students can make and have new friends."

Kallie McPheter is a 4th grader at Mary Snow School in Bangor. She wanted to have a ‘buddy bench’ at school and she got one!



How it works? If a child feels lonely they can sit on the bench and a classmate will take notice and ask them to play!



Tonight at 6 on @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/mp2iYYuFAG — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) June 21, 2021

McPheters wrote a letter to Skyle Libby, a Jonesport teenager who is buying buddy benches for schools and playgrounds in Maine, thanks to a $10,000 grant she got from the New England Patriots for a community project.



Libby selected McPheter's request, bought, decorated, and delivered the chair to the school.

"When somebody requests a buddy bench, she can bring them a buddy bench," McPheters said.

The buddy bench at Mary Snow School is a new tool for students to foster relationships.

"I think that everybody should have a friend," added McPheters.

Brian Bannen is the school principal. He said the buddy bench is a way for kids to help kids.

"It gives them an opportunity to offer that they need help without putting them in a situation where they might not be comfortable asking," Bannen said.

Bannen said he had been previously discussing the idea of having a buddy bench as a staff and when McPheters approached him with the idea, it was a no-brainer for him.

"The first day that we actually had it set up, we had a student sit on it and kids automatically came over, so I think they just naturally gravitate to the idea of helping other people out," Bannen said.

Libby has bought and decorated six buddy benches now being used by kids all across Maine.

Libby is a bullying prevention advocate at Crown Cares, a youth organization that has programs for kids and teens against bullying.

Last October, Libby submitted an application to the New England Patriots Foundation. Every year since 1998, the foundation has been celebrating those who give their time to help others and is presented to people who exemplify leadership, dedication, and a commitment to improving their communities through volunteerism.

Libby applied and got $10,000 for a community service project of her choice. She decided to buy, decorate and drop off buddy benches to as many schools, camps, YMCAs as possible.

Libby said the buddy benches are all about inclusion and trying to promote bullying prevention on playgrounds.

Libby says she had money to purchase and decorate about 15 more benches.

So far, six schools have received them:

Cherryfield Elementary

Milo Elementary

Houlton Elementary

Alexander Elementary

Mary Snow School

Ellsworth Elementary/Middle School

Upcoming Recipients include:

Downeast YMCA Summer Program

Lisbon Community School

Van Buren School

Milbridge Elementary

Jonesport Elementary

Woodland Elementary

Strong Elementary