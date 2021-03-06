'Love always wins' | Skowhegan shows pride after flag torn from local business

The owner of Old Soul Collective said a pride flag flying outside the business was stolen Saturday. Now, community members are flying flags of their own.

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — People in Skowhegan are rallying around a local business following an act of hate over the weekend.

Jessica Stetson, owner of the Old Soul Collective shop, said an LGBTQ+ pride flag flying outside her business was ripped down and stolen Saturday night.

After filing a report with police, she posted to Facebook sharing the story.

Just days later, EqualityMaine donated several new pride flags, and community members and other businesses have started flying pride flags of their own to show support.

Stetson said she hopes it sends a powerful message to whoever did this.

"Love always wins," she said. "You can say the things you wanna say and do the things that you want to do, like taking the flag down, but it's not going to hurt us. It's not going to bring us down as a community."

According to Stetson, most all of the donated flags have been distributed and she has had to order more.

She is also raising money to get more flags to anyone in town who wants to fly one.