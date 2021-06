While PRIDE 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19 (minus virtual events), PRIDE 2021 has in-person events planned for people to go to!

MAINE, USA — Happy Pride Month! This month is a chance for people to celebrate and support LGBTQ people in our communities. Here are events in YOUR communities so you can join in on the fun!

OGUNQUIT

Drag Brunch: June 12

PORTLAND

Pride Picnic: June 14

Drag Brunch (Peaks Island): June 20

BANGOR

Pride Celebration: June 2

Know of a Pride event planned for your area? Let us know!

Tell us what it is, where it is, and a link to more info. TEXT: 207-828-6622