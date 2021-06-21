What does Pride mean to ME?

It's June which means it's Pride Month! But what does that mean? For many, the answer is quite personal. Here are a few Mainers sharing what Pride means to them.

MAINE, USA — From picnics to parades, concerts to carnivals, and countless other events, June is the month the LGBTQ+ community celebrates! But why?

Well for starters what does LGBTQ+ mean? It's an acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or questioning. Most at least know that.

Now for Pride Month? What is the significance? Where did it start?

In New York City, June 28, 1969. The Stonewall Riots. It was there at a popular hangout for the queer community in Greenwich Village where the community and allies alike decided they had enough of being targeted. When police raided the Stonewall Inn, the queer community pushed back.

The rough treatment of patrons from police led to days of protests and riots. It was a catalyst for the gay rights movement in the United States.

When did June officially become Pride Month? According to the Library of Congress: June 11, 1999, when President Bill Clinton declared a formal proclamation issuing June as "Gay & Lesbian Pride Month."

In June 2009, President Barack Obama issued a proclamation for Lesbian, Gay Bisexual, and Transgender Pride Month, which celebrated the contributions made by LGBTQ+ Americans and called attention to issues like the HIV pandemic.

Throughout the years, gay and lesbian Americans fought and failed to have legalized equal rights for marriage. In the 50s, the mere idea of it was considered "obscene."

On November 6, 2012, Maine, Maryland, and Washington became the first states to legalize same-sex marriage through popular vote. Same-sex marriage has been legalized in the District of Columbia and a handful of Native American tribal nations as well.

June 26, 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down all state bans on same-sex marriage, legalized it in all 50 states, and required states to honor out-of-state same-sex marriage licenses.

While much progress has been made, there is still so much more work to be done for the LGBTQ+ community to have equality.

In the United States, there is no federal law against discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Only 22 states and many major cities have laws prohibiting such discrimination. In Maine, state law protects people from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, housing, and public accommodations.

So, why might these things matter to you? Because lots of Mainers are part of the LGBTQ+ community. They're our sisters, brothers, neighbors, teachers, shop owners and workers, and so many more. So for the month of June, AND all of the other months, let's share the love, and have some Pride.

Mainers have Pride. Here are a few to tell you about it:

Ryan Fecteau: Maine Speaker of the House

Zach Blanchard: NEWS CENTER Maine Reporter

Alex Haskell: NEWS CENTER Maine Reporter

Kyle McCarthy of Portland

"Pride to me is creating a culture where everyone, no matter who they are, feels welcomed and accepted by everyone."

Kam Ali of Cumberland

"The biggest thing that pride represents—[and] it's different for everyone, which it's important—is that it's really unique to know that so many members, including myself, in the community have combated oppression for centuries and even today too, which is very discouraging … especially [for] the people who aren't out necessarily. But it's really nice to see that this community can come together to support those who can authentically live themselves and be out and proud, but also those who still are struggling to do that.

For me, it was really hard. My family was not very supportive at first, but it was also really cool to be able to take the momentum that Pride gives and then bring it back home and be like, ‘Well, actually, this doesn't not make me as capable. In fact, I'm more capable to do more because of all the stuff that I had to do to just be able to love who I love.'"

The Love Factory

"Love for all."

