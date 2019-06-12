BANGOR, Maine — A Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony was held this morning in Bangor by the Kenduskeag River.

The ceremony recognizes the seventy-eighth anniversary of the Japanese attack on the American troops in Hawaii. It included the national anthem courtesy of the Bangor High School band.

Local veteran groups and other organizations in attendance tossed a wreath into the Kunduskeag River to honor the lives lost at Pearl Harbor.

"You just got to remember the sacrifices, of what they called the great generation you know...they did a lot to protect this country and get it back where we are today, so we can't forget the fallen comrades," said Ron Smith, Past State Commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Maine.

To remember the day, all U.S. flags should be lowered tomorrow.

If you have an outdoor flag that can't be lowered, you can tie a black ribbon at the top of the flag pole.

RELATED: Veterans Day events happening across Maine

RELATED: Wreaths Across America tags trees to remember veterans

RELATED: Veterans remember Pearl Harbor with wreath ceremony in Bangor