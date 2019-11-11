MAINE, USA — There are a lot of events happening across the state for Veterans Day.

From pancake breakfasts to parades, communities are doing a variety of things to honor those who fought for and served our country.

Presque Isle: The Presque Isle Elks Club will host a Veteran\'s Day Supper - OPEN TO THE PUBLIC Monday November 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m



Bangor: The Bangor high school junior reserve officer training corps will host the greater Bangor-area Veterans Day parade at 10:15 a.m.

The parade will assemble on Vista Way in Brewer and end on Exchange St.

Rockport: Camden Hills Regional High School will hold a free Veterans Day breakfast at the school from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Brunswick: The Joshua Chamberlain Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with guided tours on the hour.

Admission is free for veterans, active military and their families.

Gorham: Ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. at the Gorham Municipal Center, 75 South St. The event will feature a performance by the Gorham Police Honor Guard, a video interview with a veteran, a flag salute, singing by Gorham High School senior Kendall Smith, taps performed by Waynflete sophomore Jackson Shurman, and light refreshments.

Portland: The annual veterans day parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. in Longfellow Square and then head down Congress St. to Portland city hall, where a wreath-laying ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Falmouth: The annual Veterans Day ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Falmouth Veterans Memorial at 65 Depot Road.

Old Orchard Beach: The Old Orchard Beach Veterans Flag Raising Committee will host a ceremony honoring veterans at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

Kennebunk: A Veterans Day open house is scheduled for noon at the brick store museum. Visitors may enjoy snacks and beverages, as well as meet local veterans.

