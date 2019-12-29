MAINE, Maine — Weekend Mountain Report by Meteorologist Mallory Brooke:

Mother nature might be helping us out as we get closer to the new year. If you're looking to hit the slopes before the storm, most ski areas remain open through the holiday period.

The resorts with the highest trail counts are Sunday River in Maine with more than 60 available, and more than 50 at Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire, with the ropes down.

Shawnee Peak has more than 20 trails available for skiing and riding, and has the most night skiing available in New England.

Pats Peak remains 100% open into the New year. Waterville Valley, Loon, King Pine, Gunstock, Crotched, Cranmore, Bretton Woods and Attitash are all more than 50% open with machine groomed, loose or frozen granular surfaces.

If you're not up for downhill skiing this weekend, there are some nordic trails available in Rangeley. You can also head to Bethel Village Trails for some snowshoeing.

