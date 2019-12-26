WINDHAM, Maine — Laughter and screams could be heard all the way down the mountain at Seacoast Adventure in Windham. Many said it's a great way to get out of the house after Christmas.

Thursday was the park's opening day for snow tubing, and its 22nd season.

"It's really fun, we go fast," said 8-year-old tuber Reagan Dykhuis.

"Super fast, it's just so high," said tuber Mila Forkapic.

The park expects thousands of people until January 1st. E-tickets are available to order online during the winter season. You can also purchase tickets onsite at the park.

RELATED: New service at Sunday River offers snow sports clothing rentals

RELATED: Santas hit the slopes in Maine