NEWRY, Maine — Many snow sports enthusiasts already rent their equipment during a ski trip, but now, guests visiting Sunday River Resort can rent all the gear they need to wear on the slopes.

Arrive Outdoors, Sunday River’s exclusive apparel and accessory rental partner is offering ski pants, jackets, goggles, gloves and base layers for 10 percent of the cost of buying them.

Guests need to reserve the gear they want at least seven days in advance of their first day at Sunday River. The selections are shipped directly to their home, and the package includes a free return label.

“Arrive helps new visitors who may not have snow-specific clothing gear up in an affordable way, and also allows avid skiers and snowboarders to try out high-end apparel before making a commitment to purchase,” Darcy Lambert, Vice President of Skier Services for Sunday River said.

Arrive’s customer service team is available to provide support on brand recommendations, sizing, and delivery.

"With kids and adult sizes available, we're making it easier than ever to take a ski vacation in the mountains of Western Maine,” Rachelle Snyder, CEO of Arrive said.