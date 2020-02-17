MAINE, Maine — Weekend Mountain Report by Meteorologist Mallory Brooke:

The best snow of the season is here, and it's time to enjoy vacation week with packed powder conditions.

I cannot say enough how amazing the snow is at Sunday River. The mountain is expected to be 100% open all weekend long.



Black Mountain of Maine and Shawnee Peak are completely open, and all but one trail is open at Big Squaw and Mount Abram.

In the Granite State, it's hard to find a resort that's not 100% open, so take your pick; from Gunstock, Mount Sunapee and Ragged Mountain in the South, to Loon & Bretton Woods in the North.

While mother nature hasn't been terribly helpful when it's come to snow this winter, she definitely knows when to deliver when it matters most.

We'll continue to see prime conditions throughout the holiday week, so I hope to see you out on the slopes.

