NEWRY, Maine — Sunday River Resort announced "Sunday River 2030" on Wednesday, which is the ski area's 10-year plan for investment and growth.

The resort's short-term goals include replacing the Jordan Bowl Express chairlift and the Barker Mountain chairlift; building a new SnowSports School Center; installing a new lift to provide access to the resort's planned new neighborhood of home sites called Merrill Hill; adding improvements and additions to all base lodges and services; installing a new scanning system for ticketing called RFID; and adding an observation tower on North Peak to offer year-round scenic vistas.

Sunday River's mid-term and long-term goals include replacing and upgrading the White Cap, North Peak, Aurora Peak, and South Ridge chairlifts.

Within the next decade, the resort also plans to build a new restaurant at the summit of Jordan Bowl, install a single-rail mountain coaster that descends from the top of North Peak, and build a hydrotherapy spa at the base of White Cap.

According to the resort, the plans announced Wednesday will "serve as a foundation for growth and guide our decision-making over the next ten years, and the planned projects that will bring the future of Sunday River to life."

Sunday River is owned by Boyne Resorts, which also owns Sugarloaf Mountain in Carrabassett Valley and Loon Mountain in New Hampshire.

“We are incredibly grateful for our guests, our team, and the Boyne Resorts family for helping to guide and determine our future,” Resort President and General Manager Dana Bullen said. “The next decade will be one of the most transformational in our 60-year history, assuring that Sunday River will remain one of the top resorts in the Northeast. The 2030 vision will give us a clear path to success as a sustainable year-round destination.”

