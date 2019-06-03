Mostly sunny again Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s. About 5 degrees warmer Wednesday and still sunny. High temperatures in the middle of the week will make it into the low 40s. More clouds move in Thursday with high temperatures in the low 40s again. Some afternoon and evening showers are possible.

We're watching Friday for the potential of a messy storm. Expecting at least some rain/snow mix very early. Highs will make it close to 40° by Friday. It'll be warmer if the storm is smaller.

Next weekend looks split. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs likely in the upper 30s and low 40s. Sunday looks gorgeous with highs in the upper 40s to near 50°. Still nice Monday too.

Jess