ARROWSIC, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills joined U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Under Secretary DJ Lavoy on Thursday in announcing a multi-million-dollar investment in broadband for several Maine communities.

The investment is being made through the Reconnect Pilot Program and is aimed at increasing e-connectivity and bringing high-speed internet to over 4,500 homes across rural Maine. This includes homes in island, coastal, Downeast, and Western Maine communities.

According to the USDA's website, the Reconnect Program offers unique federal financing and funding options in the form of loans, grants, and loan/grant combinations to facilitate broadband deployment in areas of rural America that don’t currently have sufficient access to broadband.

Thursday's announcement took place at the Arrowsic Fire Department.

