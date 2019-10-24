BANGOR, Maine — Slow internet connection has impacted everyone. From trying to access email, homework, or paying bills, the slow speed is frustrating. Not only is it an inconvenience it can have bigger impacts.

Impacts that can influence the growth of Bangor. With many new buildings popping up in downtown for offices and apartments, fast internet can be the difference to filling those buildings or not.

“Infrastructure for broadband is infrastructure for the future of Bangor’s economy," said Tanya Emery the Director of Community and Economy for the city.

“Broadband is vital for Bangor’s future," added Ben Treat the Library Director at Bangor Public Library.

Treat has seen the public needing to use the computers in the library due to not having proper internet connection.

“The library has really good broadband access but we need that for everybody, for kids coming home from school for all the different purposes people could put it to," he said.

Today's forum was attended by members of public works departments, public safety officers, business owners, and the general public. All on one side. All pushing for citywide broadband.

Andrew Whitten is the I.T. director at Penquis, a local non-profit.

“As our world becomes more technologically dependent, broadband is no longer a luxury it’s a necessity.”

Broadband came on to the scene years ago and like Whitten mentioned, it was once nice to have, now its essential for everyone.

Keeping people in Maine and Bangor is a focus for Lisa Shaw. Shaw is the Rural and Small Library Specialist for Maine Libraries. She mentions that broadband will make living in the city more appetizing.

“Be able to work where they live not live where they work, and broadband expansion is key to that," she said

No final plans were made today. It was just an opportunity for opinions to be heard and strategies to be discussed.

“We’re just looking at all the models so that we can bring those ideas to the city council and have a policy discussion about what they’d like to do next," Emery said.

The meeting with city council is set for December.

