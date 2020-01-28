BANGOR, Maine — Better broadband is what Bangor is after.

The city is asking the public to complete a survey and answer some questions about internet speeds, prices, and needs.

More than 700 people have already completed the survey.

"A lot of the sort of routine issues that you hear about is you know, lack of options or the price is too high or the service isn't great," Zeth Lundy, Public Information Coordinator said.

High-speed internet has become almost a necessity in our everyday lives. From education, retail, and even healthcare.

At Northern Light Health, telehealth is being rolled out. This is an opportunity for patients to be seen from wherever they are as long as they have a strong internet connection.

"Broadband's very important to what we do," Rick Cown from Northern Light's IT department said.

Janice Scott is a registered nurse at Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital in Presque Isle.

When people call in to be treated, they see a provider in The County.

Right now, the program is in its pilot program and only Northern Light employees can use the program.

But even with that, there are already some internet problems.

Scott said sometimes the video lags or the picture is too pixley to actually see what the patient is talking about.

The city of Bangor is looking to prevent that and you have until Friday to let your voice be heard. After all the surveys are in, the city council will review the data and decide on what the next steps are.

