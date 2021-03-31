Maine SNAP-EBT benefits can now be used online

Food can now be bought at Amazon, Amazon Fresh and used for Walmart delivery or curbside pickup.

AUGUSTA, Maine — According to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, Mainers can now use SNAP and EBT benefits to buy food online.

DHHS says this will give equal grocery shopping options during the pandemic for those who use these programs as other shoppers.

DHHS online guidelines:

SNAP benefits can be used for both Amazon, Amazon Fresh, and at Walmart for delivery or curbside pickup.

Amazon will accept only SNAP benefits.

While Walmart will accept both SNAP and EBT cash benefits.

People who use SNAP can purchase the same food online as in the store.

SNAP benefits cannot be used for delivery charges.

DHHS says it hopes to expand online shopping to local businesses in the future.

Those businesses interested in participating in online EBT shopping should go to the USDA website for more information.