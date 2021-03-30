Brunswick woman subdues attacking fox with baseball bat

Kimberly Bashant was smoking on her deck Friday when the animal came bit her leg

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A Brunswick woman escaped injury after a fox attacked her outside her home.

The Times Record reports that Kimberly Bashant was on her deck smoking Friday when the animal came up the stairs and bit her leg.

Bashant said she managed to knock the fox unconscious with a baseball bat.

Bashant's neighbors killed the animal after they heard her yell and came over to help.

Bashant said she keeps a bat near her chair for situations like these, but never thought she would have to use it.

A number of residents of the Bath-Brunswick area encountered foxes in the past couple of years.

In January 2020, a rabid fox attacked an 88-year-old man in Bath.

A month later, another attack in neighboring Phippsburg.