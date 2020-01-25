PORTLAND, Maine — This week's Fetch ME a Home segment starred a puppy with big paws and a bigger heart. Dosi is a recuse pup that is believed to be a Great Pyrenees mix. She's still very young and needs a good home to grow up in.

Dosi is at Midcoast Humane until she finds a permanent home. Employees say she is great with people and other animals. You can find more info on Dosi by clicking here.

Dosi is available for adoption beginning Saturday, January 25. Call (207) 725-5051 to find out more details.

