PORTLAND, Maine — This weekend's Fetch Me a Home pet was from Fetching Hope Rescue. Nancy Sinatra is an Aussie/lab mix from the south. Her foster mother says she is great and gets along with other pets.

Fetching Hope also has room for new foster families to get involved with the organization.

Fetching Hope is also hosting a Blanket Drive on Saturday, Feb. 1. Bring any and all small throw blankets to donate in honor of a pet in need. New and clean gently used blankets are welcome.

Fetch ME a Home airs Saturday morning on NEWS CENTER Maine.

