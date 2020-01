PORTLAND, Maine — Passion for Pets Rescue out of Brunswick has a beautiful, shy dog up for adoption. Lilac was rescued from Mississippi and brought to Maine. She is ten months old, and her foster parent, Ryan Casey, thinks she's a greyhound mix.

Ryan says Lilac is shy around people but loves other animals. She also loves to run around outside.

You can adopt Lilac by visiting Passion for Pets Rescue's website, www.pprorg.com.

