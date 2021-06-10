Hannaford issues recall for pepperoni snack trays

Hannaford says customers should not eat the product and may return it to the store for a full refund.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Hannaford supermarkets on Thursday issued a recall for peperoni snack trays sold through the deli because the scale label is missing allergen information.

In a release, Hannaford said impacted products may have been purchased between June 7 and June 10.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported, according to Hannaford.

Hannaford said customers should not eat the product and may return it to the store for a full refund.

Product Name: Pepperoni Snack Tray

Size: 9 oz.

Recalled UPC#: 4126875334