Maine Hannaford supermarkets will no longer require masks for those fully vaccinated

They ask individuals who have not received a COVID-19 vaccination to still wear a mask.

MAINE, USA — Maine Hannaford supermarkets will no longer require masks for their customers who are fully vaccinated. They do ask that you continue to wear a mask if you have not received a COVID-19 vaccination. 

Hannaford made the announcement on their website. 

While the food retailer lifted the mask mandate, it still has the 6-foot distancing guidelines in place and arrows on the floors for customers to follow. They have free masks on hand if a customer needs one. 

Also of note, customers can bring in reusable grocery bags and no longer have to use plastic bags. 

