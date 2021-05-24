Maine Hannaford supermarkets will no longer require masks for those fully vaccinated

They ask individuals who have not received a COVID-19 vaccination to still wear a mask.

MAINE, USA — Maine Hannaford supermarkets will no longer require masks for their customers who are fully vaccinated. They do ask that you continue to wear a mask if you have not received a COVID-19 vaccination.

Hannaford made the announcement on their website.

While the food retailer lifted the mask mandate, it still has the 6-foot distancing guidelines in place and arrows on the floors for customers to follow. They have free masks on hand if a customer needs one.