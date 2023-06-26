Ram on the lam in Cape Elizabeth has been caught

The ram reportedly got loose while its owner was attempting to relocate it to the mainland from Richmond Island.

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — A ram that has been on the loose in Cape Elizabeth for approximately two weeks has been caught.

The ram reportedly got loose while its owner was attempting to relocate it to the mainland from Richmond Island after temporarily moving it to the island to graze.

Over the weekend, sheep wool was placed in the area of Two Lights State Park as the wayward ram was reportedly hiding out there, a Facebook post by the Cape Elizabeth Police Department said Monday.

Police said the wool was placed there to trick the ram into thinking other sheep were in the area so he would stay hunkered down there.

"A team of volunteers were able to locate the ram and use a tranquilizer gun to sedate him," the release said.

The ram was taken back home, where he will live until he is brought back to Richmond Island in November, according to police.

***UPDATE ON THE RAM*** The update you've all been waiting for....The ram has been caught! This past weekend, sheep... Posted by Cape Elizabeth Police Department on Monday, June 26, 2023