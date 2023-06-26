This Down East man has gone viral showing the day in the life of a worm digger

"It's nice to have people come along for the journey and just to see what I do and kind of get a little more exposure to the industry," Wayne Bishko said.

GOULDSBORO, Maine — One man from Down East has gone viral on multiple platforms for his videos, showcasing the "day in the life" of worm digging across the state of Maine.

Wayne Bishko of South Gouldsboro started worm digging with his father as a young kid, and now he does it full time for a living.

"It was one of those things. I kind of just grew up around it. I enjoyed getting out in the mud," Bishko said.

At first, he started to post videos of the intriguing worms he would find in Maine's marshes to share with family or friends who followed him.

But then he started to gain a following online. Now he shares his day-to-day on the daily, as well as the catches he finds.

"You know, I just started posting stuff, and people seemed to like it," Bishko said.

Although the creepy fangs of a bloodworm tend to get a reaction online, Bishko works to help others understand more about the creatures other than their bite.

"When it comes to worming, there are days where you can do OK, and others day's you're just not gunna," Bishko explained.

On a good day, blood worms can go for 50 cents per worm. Bigger ones, known as "selects," can go for 75 cents apiece.

Whether a good or bad harvest, Bishko said embracing the negative and the positive and learning something new is what keeps him going and what he strives to share with his followers.