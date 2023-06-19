Ram on the run in Maine, last seen in Cape Elizabeth

"The owner of the ram is asking the public not to chase him but instead, report the location and direction of travel to the police department," police said.

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — A ram has been on the run in Maine for several days.

The ram's owner had temporarily moved it to Richmond Island to graze, and the animal escaped as the owner was trying to relocate it to the mainland, Cape Elizabeth told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The animal was seen in the Crescent Beach State Park parking lot on Sunday evening, according to a social media post by Cape Elizabeth police. It then fled to the Broad Cove neighborhood, where it remained for several hours without being caught, officials said.

