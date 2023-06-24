‘Slugger’ elected to the Mascot Hall of Fame

The Portland Sea Dogs mascot is the first minor league sports mascot to ever be selected for induction into the Mascot Hall of Fame.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Sea Dogs are celebrating a win off the diamond this weekend. The beloved mascot Slugger was inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame Friday night at the Mascot Hall of Fame’s Cue the Confetti fundraising event.

“I am incredibly humbled, honored, and privileged to be joining this prestigious Hall of Fame," Sluggers said through a spokesperson. "From day 1 in 1994, it has been my mission to entertain and create friendships with as many fans as possible, spreading the Sea Dogs brand across the world."

In a team release, the Sea Dogs said Slugger has entertained millions of baseball fans at games at Hadlock Field since the team formed in 1994. His commitment to the community earned him two awards from the Mascot Hall of Fame in 2022, winning at the Minor League level for “Greatest Community Impact” and “Best In-Game Skit or Routine”.

Slugger is also the face of the Strike Out Cancer in Kids program. He makes 200 community appearances annually, the team said.