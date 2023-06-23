Update: Man taken into custody after standoff near Portland Burger King

Portland and Westbrook police responded to the standoff on Friday evening. The man involved is now in custody, authorities say.

PORTLAND, Maine — Update 9:50 p.m.:

The man involved in a police standoff outside a Burger King in Portland has been taken into custody, authorities say.

He's being evaluated by EMS, according to a tweet from the Portland Police Department.

The Westbrook Police Department sent a crisis negotiator to the scene, the tweet stated.

Information on charges won't be available until Saturday, police said.

Police are at 449 Forest Ave with a potentially armed subject in a motor vehicle. Traffic is being diverted off Forest Ave and we are asking people to stay clear of the area. — Portland (ME) Police (@PolicePortland) June 24, 2023

This came after a NEWS CENTER Maine crew at the scene reported hearing multiple loud bangs and seeing smoke.

Original story:

Police responded, and a standoff ensued after a Burger King employee was threatened in Portland on Friday evening, a witness says.

The employee who was threatened told NEWS CENTER Maine a man came through the restaurant drive-thru with a gun, flicked it, and said he'd "get her later."

After that, the man parked near Burger King on Forest Avenue. The incident happened around 7 p.m.

A standoff ensued, and the man hasn't gotten out of his vehicle since, according to the witness.

Police from Portland and Westbrook were spotted at the scene.

In a Twitter post, the Portland Police Department said "a potentially armed subject" is in a vehicle, and traffic is being diverted off of Forest Avenue.

Police are advising people to stay clear of the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.