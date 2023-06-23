x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Portland

Update: Man taken into custody after standoff near Portland Burger King

Portland and Westbrook police responded to the standoff on Friday evening. The man involved is now in custody, authorities say.

More Videos

PORTLAND, Maine — Update 9:50 p.m.:

The man involved in a police standoff outside a Burger King in Portland has been taken into custody, authorities say. 

He's being evaluated by EMS, according to a tweet from the Portland Police Department. 

The Westbrook Police Department sent a crisis negotiator to the scene, the tweet stated. 

Information on charges won't be available until Saturday, police said. 

This came after a NEWS CENTER Maine crew at the scene reported hearing multiple loud bangs and seeing smoke.  

Original story:

Police responded, and a standoff ensued after a Burger King employee was threatened in Portland on Friday evening, a witness says. 

The employee who was threatened told NEWS CENTER Maine a man came through the restaurant drive-thru with a gun, flicked it, and said he'd "get her later." 

Credit: NCM

After that, the man parked near Burger King on Forest Avenue. The incident happened around 7 p.m.

A standoff ensued, and the man hasn't gotten out of his vehicle since, according to the witness. 

More Videos

Police from Portland and Westbrook were spotted at the scene.

In a Twitter post, the Portland Police Department said "a potentially armed subject" is in a vehicle, and traffic is being diverted off of Forest Avenue.

Police are advising people to stay clear of the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Before You Leave, Check This Out