Update: Man taken into custody after standoff near Portland Burger King

PORTLAND, Maine — Update 9:50 p.m.:
The man involved in a police standoff outside a Burger King in Portland has been taken into custody, authorities say.
He's being evaluated by EMS, according to a tweet from the Portland Police Department.
The Westbrook Police Department sent a crisis negotiator to the scene, the tweet stated.
Information on charges won't be available until Saturday, police said.
This came after a NEWS CENTER Maine crew at the scene reported hearing multiple loud bangs and seeing smoke.
Original story:
Police responded, and a standoff ensued after a Burger King employee was threatened in Portland on Friday evening, a witness says.
The employee who was threatened told NEWS CENTER Maine a man came through the restaurant drive-thru with a gun, flicked it, and said he'd "get her later."
After that, the man parked near Burger King on Forest Avenue. The incident happened around 7 p.m.
A standoff ensued, and the man hasn't gotten out of his vehicle since, according to the witness.
Police from Portland and Westbrook were spotted at the scene.
In a Twitter post, the Portland Police Department said "a potentially armed subject" is in a vehicle, and traffic is being diverted off of Forest Avenue.
Police are advising people to stay clear of the area.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.