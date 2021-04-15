NHSPCA takes in two separate neglect cases

Over 60 rabbits, a miniature horse, 4 standard horses, and a mule were rescued.

STRATHAM, N.H. — Over 60 rabbits, a miniature horse, 4 standard horses, and a mule were are all being taken care of now by the New Hampshire SPCA after two separate neglect cases.

Along with the Farmington NH Police Department, SPCA discovered over 60 rabbits in a home. Initial estimates were 20. The animals were surrendered by their owner who became overwhelmed with their care.

In a separate incident, on Friday, April 9th, the Pittsfield NH Police, after an investigation and suspicion of animal cruelty, rescued one miniature horse, four standard horses, and a mule. This case remains under investigation.

The SPCA took 36 of the rabbits while Pope Memorial Cocheco Valley Humane Society accepted 24. Veterinarians found the rabbits, many young bunnies, to be suffering from medical issues requiring extensive medical care and quarantine for around 6 weeks. There was one mother rabbit still nursing babies. It is not known if any of the other females are pregnant.

The SPCA is awaiting the results of veterinary reports on the horses. They say the condition of the horses varies.

“The New Hampshire SPCA is always here for animals in need,” said Lisa Dennison, Executive Director of the New Hampshire SPCA. “It doesn’t matter whether we’re in a pandemic, a construction project or any other adversity. We are the safety net for animals and we will always find a way to assist them.”

The care of these animals is expensive and the NHSPCA could use your help. They have an SOS fund which is specially designated to help care for animal victims of cruelty or neglect.

New Hampshire SPCA:

(603) 773-5706

SOS Fund, NHSPCA, PO Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885.