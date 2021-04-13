Suspect charged after video of alleged animal cruelty goes viral

A person in Portland is charged with cruelty of animals after a video of them kicking a dog gains traction on social media.

PORTLAND, Maine — WARNING: The details of this story may be disturbing to some readers.

Police are investigating an animal cruelty situation that was recorded on video and posted on social media in which the suspect is seen tripping over, kicking, and forcibly pulling a dog by its leash on Monday.

Portland Police say the suspect has been identified and charged with cruelty of animals.

Officers left messages for the dog's owner and are trying to get in touch in order to check on the dog's condition.

Police say the department's Animal Control Officer will be following up on this case and that incorrect information and rumors were circulating on social media as to who was responsible.

If anyone knows the current whereabouts of the dog, please call (207) 874-8575.

WARNING: This video shows the suspect kicking and aggressively pulling the dog.