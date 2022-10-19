Coastline sees end of fall foliage in Maine

Foliage zone one along the immediate coastline in southern Maine clings to the last colors of fall as it sees peak conditions this week.

MAINE, USA — As Halloween rapidly approaches, peak foliage in Maine is coming to an end.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry released its final Foliage Report of the season on Wednesday, bidding farewell to this year's "spectacular" fall foliage.

As of Wednesday, all foliage zones in the state of Maine, except for zone one, are now past peak foliage conditions, the report said. Zone one along the immediate coastline in southern Maine clings to the last colors of fall as it sees peak conditions this week.

Now is the perfect time to take advantage of the remaining fall colors by going out and exploring what Maine has to offer.

"For those of you who are adventurous and still want to catch a glimpse of the fall colors, a hike in and around the blueberry barrens in Downeast Maine is a must-see!" Gale Ross, Maine fall foliage spokesperson, said. "If you have never seen the blueberry barrens ablaze with the fall colors, you will not be disappointed. For those of you who plan to visit Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, you will be required to wear a mask in indoor spaces due to an uptick in COVID transmission levels."

Here is one last look at stunning fall foliage photos submitted by viewers to the Near ME feature on the NEWS CENTER Maine app:

Westbrook, Maine

Beddington, Maine

Bar Harbor, Maine

New Sharon, Maine

Kennebunk, Maine

Monmouth, Maine

Scarborough, Maine

Litchfield, Maine