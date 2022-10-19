x
Coastline sees end of fall foliage in Maine

Foliage zone one along the immediate coastline in southern Maine clings to the last colors of fall as it sees peak conditions this week.
Credit: Kathy Cain
MAINE, USA — As Halloween rapidly approaches, peak foliage in Maine is coming to an end. 

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry released its final Foliage Report of the season on Wednesday, bidding farewell to this year's "spectacular" fall foliage.

As of Wednesday, all foliage zones in the state of Maine, except for zone one, are now past peak foliage conditions, the report said. Zone one along the immediate coastline in southern Maine clings to the last colors of fall as it sees peak conditions this week.

Now is the perfect time to take advantage of the remaining fall colors by going out and exploring what Maine has to offer.

"For those of you who are adventurous and still want to catch a glimpse of the fall colors, a hike in and around the blueberry barrens in Downeast Maine is a must-see!" Gale Ross, Maine fall foliage spokesperson, said. "If you have never seen the blueberry barrens ablaze with the fall colors, you will not be disappointed. For those of you who plan to visit Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, you will be required to wear a mask in indoor spaces due to an uptick in COVID transmission levels."

Maine Final Foliage Report: Peak Conditions Still Visible Along the Immediate Coast - October 19, 2022 The current fall foliage conditions are now available at #mainefoliage #visitmaine #mainething

Posted by Maine Fall Foliage on Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Here is one last look at stunning fall foliage photos submitted by viewers to the Near ME feature on the NEWS CENTER Maine app:

Westbrook, Maine

Credit: Kathy Wood
Beddington, Maine

Credit: Robin Pepin
Bar Harbor, Maine

Credit: Douglas Sanborn
New Sharon, Maine

Credit: Diane Talon
New Sharon, Maine

Credit: Diane Talon

Kennebunk, Maine

Credit: Tina Radel
Monmouth, Maine

Credit: Rob Ripley
Scarborough, Maine

Credit: Paul Stratis
Scarborough, Maine

Credit: Paul Stratis
Litchfield, Maine

Credit: Denise Vazquez
