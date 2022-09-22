Coffee shops in Maine offer pumpkin spice and so much more in celebration of fall

With the first official day of fall upon us, now is the perfect time to check out menus in your area featuring an assortment of fall-flavored goodness.

MAINE, USA — As the leaves begin to change already and pumpkins, scarecrows, apples, and more decorate the shelves in stores, coffee shops and restaurants are releasing their highly anticipated fall menus for the 2022 season.

Below is a list of restaurants in the Portland and Bangor areas, in addition to chain restaurants that can be found statewide and their accompanying fall features.

Greater Portland

Coffee By Design

Coffee By Design started offering the below assortment of fall menu items to its customers as of Sept. 13. In addition to Portland, you can also find a Coffee By Design located in Freeport.

Pumpkin Spice Latte : This latte is made with pumpkin puree, a dash of cinnamon and nutmeg, and a shot or two of Espresso Bella Crema. Made with the dairy of your choice. Coffee By Design calls this drink a slice of pumpkin pie in a cup!

Turmeric Latte: This latte is perfectly spiced, lightly sweetened, and brewed in small batches with single origin and direct-trade spices. Ingredients are ground fresh and slowly steeped. You can expect notes of turmeric, pink peppercorn, ginger, allspice, lemongrass, and black pepper. Coffee By Design dubs this latte as golden milk.

Maine Maple Latte: In this latte, you can find richly-flavored pure Maine maple syrup blended with Espresso Bella Crema and the dairy of your choice.

Apple Cider: This beverage is served with a cinnamon stick. You can get Sweetser's Apple Barrel and Orchards cider steamed with or without cinnamon.

Chaider: This perfect fall combination includes equal parts chai and apple cider. It's also made with black tea, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, and Sweeter's Apple Cider.

Black Cat Brew (take-home blend): This blend has a combination of beans roasted to peak, Italian, and French roast levels, and brews a cup that Coffee By Design describes as smooth and robust with a fruity aftertaste.

This blend has a combination of beans roasted to peak, Italian, and French roast levels, and brews a cup that Coffee By Design describes as smooth and robust with a fruity aftertaste. Pumpkin Pie Spice (take-home blend): Once cooled, the beans in this blend are infused with a hint of pumpkin pie flavoring and seasonal spices, perfect for sipping fall flavors at home!

Speckled Ax

Low Bush Latte: Made with house-made blueberry syrup, this latte will be around for the next month or two with the peak of the blueberry season upon us. Speckled Ax described this drink as being very photogenic, as the milk is a light violet hue and the shot of espresso floats on top.

Pumpkin Latte: Speckled Ax said this latte will be offered later in the fall after pumpkins are harvested. They roast pumpkin in-house, create a purée with spices, and top it with a house-made marshmallow.

Uncharted:

While Uncharted doesn't have set fall menu items, the restaurant is offering pumpkin spice flavor as a special in their Nitro coffee and Thai tea beverages this season. Uncharted said they make the pumpkin pie sauce in-house from scratch, and it started being available to order on Sept. 10.

Greater Bangor

Coffee Express

Coffee Express is offering some fall latte specials for the months of September and October to bring in some seasonal flavors. In addition to the featured menu items listed below, Coffee Express is also offering pumpkin-flavored coffee and chai!

Almond Joy: Latte with almond, coconut, and chocolate flavors.

Apple-y Ever After: Latte with apple flavor and caramel sauce.

Latte with apple flavor and caramel sauce. Autumn Harvest: Latte with pumpkin spice flavor.

Campfire Craze: Latte that's oak barrel and toasted marshmallow flavored.

Fall Flannel: Latte with maple and pecan butter flavors.

Latte with maple and pecan butter flavors. Pumpkin Pie: A pumpkin pie-flavored latte, just like its name.

Trick or Treat: Latte that's candy corn-flavored.

Latte that's candy corn-flavored. Zombie Dreams: Latte with cranberry and white chocolate flavors.

Chain restaurants

Starbucks

Pumpkin Spice Latte: This latte is back at Starbucks to see its 19th year! It combines Starbucks Signature Espresso and steamed milk with cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove flavors, complementing the real pumpkin in the sauce. This beverage comes topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices and is available hot, iced, or blended.

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew: Returning to the menu for its fourth year now, this drink is made with cold brew, sweetened with vanilla syrup, and topped with pumpkin cream cold foam dusted with pumpkin spice.

Apple Crisp Macchiato: This drink is made with creamy oat milk and Starbucks Blonde Espresso. Starbucks said it's inspired by the flavors of warm, gooey apple crisp paired with a cup of coffee. It layers the flavors of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar with a spiced apple drizzle.

: This drink is made with creamy oat milk and Starbucks Blonde Espresso. Starbucks said it's inspired by the flavors of warm, gooey apple crisp paired with a cup of coffee. It layers the flavors of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar with a spiced apple drizzle. Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

Pumpkin Scone

Pumpkin Loaf

Owl Cake Pop

Dunkin'

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew: This pumpkin drink combines a slow-steeped, ultra-smooth cold brew with notes of brown sugar and warm fall spices. It's topped with pumpkin cream cold foam dusted with cinnamon sugar.

Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte: This latte has sweet pumpkin and vanilla flavors, warming spices, espresso, and milk, taking fall flavors to the next level. It's topped with whipped cream, a caramel drizzle, and dusted with cinnamon sugar. It can be ordered hot or iced.

Nutty Pumpkin Coffee: This new coffee creation combines Dunkin's Original Blend Iced Coffee with pumpkin spice swirl, hazelnut flavor shot, and cream. It's available to order hot or iced.

This new coffee creation combines Dunkin’s Original Blend Iced Coffee with pumpkin spice swirl, hazelnut flavor shot, and cream. It's available to order hot or iced. Glazed Pumpkin Cake Donut

Pumpkin Munchkins

Pumpkin Muffin: This bakery option is topped with sweet streusel and white icing.

Blood Orange Refresher: This drink is served chilled over ice. Dunkin' describes it as a seasonal citrus-forward beverage that balances tart cranberry with bright blood orange flavor. It also has subtle notes of fall spices and can be made with either green tea or coconut milk.

Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich: This breakfast sandwich features maple sugar seasoned bacon, a fried egg, and white cheddar cheese served on a croissant.

This breakfast sandwich features maple sugar seasoned bacon, a fried egg, and white cheddar cheese served on a croissant. Maple Sugar Snackin' Bacon: This comforting snack features eight snack-sized slices of bacon covered in maple sugar seasoning. It comes served in an on-the-go sleeve.

Aroma Joe's

Maine Maple Latte: This drink has real maple syrup in its build, and can be served hot or iced. Maple can also be an add-on to all Aroma Joe's coffee and espresso drinks.

Perfect Pumpkin: Aroma Joe's knows pumpkin is super popular, so pumpkin flavoring will be offered across their entire coffee and espresso line. Served hot or iced.

Campfire Latte: This new latte includes flavors of hazelnut, peanut butter, and real Maine maple syrup, topped with whipped cream and graham cracker sprinkles.

This new latte includes flavors of hazelnut, peanut butter, and real Maine maple syrup, topped with whipped cream and graham cracker sprinkles. Belgian Waffles: This warm treat is made with pearl sugar and can be served with or without real Maine maple syrup.

Tim Hortons

Pumpkin Spice Dream Donut: This donut is a pumpkin spice flavored ring donut that's dipped in a fall-colored orange fondant, topped with candied praline pumpkin seeds, and drizzled with white fondant.

Creamy Maple Pecan Dream Donut: This donut is dipped in maple fondant, topped with praline pecans, and drizzled with chocolate.

Pumpkin Spice Muffin: This muffin is filled with a sweet and creamy filling and topped with pumpkin seeds.

This muffin is filled with a sweet and creamy filling and topped with pumpkin seeds. Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp: The two bold flavors of iced cappuccino and pumpkin spice blend together perfectly in this fall drink.

The two bold flavors of iced cappuccino and pumpkin spice blend together perfectly in this fall drink. Pumpkin Spice Latte: Tim Hortons says this latte is the perfect beverage to kick off fall!