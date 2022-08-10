Southern Maine begins to see peak foliage conditions

Residents of southern Maine can finally begin to enjoy the long-awaited peak foliage conditions along and near the coast.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry released its newest Foliage Report of the season Wednesday, highlighting the beautiful fall colors that can now be seen in zones one through four in the state.

Maine foliage zones three and four have reached peak foliage conditions this week, while zones six and seven are now past peak conditions for the fall season, the report shows.

Zone five is on the brink of reaching past peak foliage conditions, and zones one and two will reach peak conditions mid- to late-October, according to Wednesday's report.

"Despite the seemingly extended drought conditions across Maine this year, fall colors rebounded splendidly, and the state is ablaze with breathtaking hues throughout the state," Gale Ross, Maine's fall foliage spokesperson, said in this week's report. "I daresay this foliage season ranks among one of the best displays of colors for quite some time, evident by the wicked good photos submitted by Maine fall foliage enthusiasts!"

This week's Foliage Report came with a twist: statements from the department's very own "foliage reporters."

"The most heavily forested state in the 'Lower 48,' Maine erupts into a sea of colors as the days get shorter and the weather gets colder," Keith Draper, Forest Ranger II in Portage, said in the report. "Now is a great time to enjoy both public and private lands open to the public."

"I enjoy helping to compile the foliage report because it is a joy to share the beauty of Aroostook County with others," Mary Casey, Office Associate II in the Maine Forest Service Ashland Regional HQ, said in the report. "Pictures do not do it justice. You must see it firsthand to understand and enjoy what Aroostook County truly offers. As a native of the County, I never get tired of our continuously Stunning Landscape."

"I am proud of Maine Forest Service's efforts to report on fall foliage conditions yearly. It is rewarding to know that our efforts play a vital role in how Maine's residents and visitors view the beauty of our forests," Robby Gross, Chief Forest Ranger, said in this week's report. "Our abilities to preserve and protect Maine's natural resources remains critical for this and future generations."

Members of the public have submitted their fall foliage photos to the Near ME feature on the NEWS CENTER Maine app. Here are a few stunning submissions:

