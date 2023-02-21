It's school vacation week in Maine, now what?

The well-deserved February break is here for students and teachers. Don't worry, there are plenty of events around the state to keep busy.

MAINE, Maine — Maine students and teachers will leave their respective schools on Friday afternoon and won't return for a full week as February vacation arrives.

While it can be a time to sit back and relax, there are plenty of events in all corners of the state to check out and stay busy before the case of "Sunday scaries" next weekend.

Friday, Feb. 17.

- The Somerset Snowfest begins at 4 p.m. with a kick-off party running until 8 p.m.

Then, it's nine more days of fun for the whole family in the Skowhegan area.

The Snowfest runs through Feb. 24, and a full list of events can be found here.

- The anticipated Maine Principals' Association's High School Basketball tournament is back in arenas across the state.

Games will be played all week in Bangor, Augusta, and Portland. Here is the schedule for the girl's brackets, and the schedule for the boys.

Saturday, Feb. 18

- The Maine Mariners welcome the Atlanta Gladiators to Portland for the first time ever. Puck drops at 6 p.m. and the annual Battle of the Badges will take place at the Cross Insurance Arena from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

- Saturday will also be the first full day of the vacation week for Maine's ski areas. Check-in with your favorite mountain or hill for ticket deals, events, and activities.

- The Bethel Inn Resort will be offering 30-minute sleigh rides around the property from the 18th-25th. The rides will take place from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. and you can find more information here.

- The girl's ice hockey state championship will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Portland

Sunday, Feb. 19

- Speaking of ski fun, the 8th Annual Winterpaloozah from Haley Pond in Rangely is Sunday. There will be a cardboard sled race, firewood toss, dog keg pull, and dog sled rides.

Meanwhile, there will be other events happening in Rangely on Sunday. Check out the schedule for a full list of events.

- The busy week for the Maine Mariners concludes on Sunday afternoon with Women in Sports Day. The team will also hold its third annual "Underwear & Sports Bra Toss." Fans are invited to throw unopened packages of underwear or sports bras onto the ice after the Mariners' first goal. All items will be donated to the Preble Street Shelter.

Monday, Feb. 20

- The Children's Museum + Theater of Maine will be open to all visitors on Monday. The museum is typically open for just members on Mondays but will open up the facility to the public this week.

- The Center For Maine Contemporary Art in Rockland will host four days of art-making sessions beginning on Monday. There are different activities planned for each day, and they are free to attend.

Tuesday, Feb. 21,

The Wilson Museum in Castine will hold three days of workshops for kids and families starting on Tuesday. You can design your own jewelry, work with tools used in Maine's historic industries, and learn more about geology. There will be one event a day through Thursday.

The Freeport Community Library will hold a 'MishMash Mini Golf' event from Tuesday through Saturday. You can have some fun on the course during library hours next week. This program is free for all families.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

- Mt. Abram is hosting a Winterkids Family Day on Wednesday. The ski area is offering special ticket and rental packages on Wednesday. The event will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

- The Maine 3-Railers Model Railroad Club is bringing its electric trains back to the Patten Library. The fun starts at 10:15 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

- Don't forget about your pups! The Animal Welfare Society begins a four-week training class on Thursday in Kennebunk. You can bring your dog and learn some new tricks and skills that are "meant to dazzle and entertain."

Friday, Feb. 24

- If you've waited this long into vacation week to strap on the snowboots, Saddleback Mountain may have an event for you. Friday will be the 2nd annual February Festival. The all-day event will have live music, a bonfire, family events, fireworks, and a Torch Light Parade.

Saturday, Feb. 25

- The Belfast Ice Festival technically kicks off on Friday, but the State of Maine Ice Carving Championship will take place starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday. You can check out local vendors and ice sculpture displays all weekend.

- The Augusta Outdoor Sports & Gun Show begins Saturday morning and runs through Sunday afternoon. Event organizers say all federal, state, and local firearm laws and ordinances must be followed.

Sunday, Feb. 26.

- If you're still planning, or thinking about the big day, the Auburn Maine Wedding Show will be from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday.