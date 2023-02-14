Kids to explore geology, arts and crafts this winter break at the Wilson Museum

The Wilson Museum in Castine is hosting three free family-fun workshops this winter break.

CASTINE, Maine — A local museum's program could be just the answer for families searching for activities during the upcoming winter break.

The Wilson Museum in Castine is offering a series of educational workshops from February 21 through 23 for kids as young as two, and as old as high school students.

With access to the museum's art collections from around the world, families can draw inspiration from these pieces to curate their own works of art.

The options range from a hands-on feel by using tools in Maine trades such as shipbuilding and forestry, to exploring gems in mineral rocks, to crafting jewelry.

Museum coordinators said the pieces were chosen with a "lot of intention" ensuring they represent a variety of geographical regions and historical periods to encourage students to transcend into those times and places.

Those pieces include: metal jewelry decorated with Ethiopian engravings, beadwork by Native Americans, and European Bronze age influenced pins.

Haley Blake, the museum's education coordinator, explained the museum tries to find ways to bring value that's not already provided.

"I definitely think this a gem of an opportunity for people to come and experience these programs," Blake said. "So what I love about the Wilson Museum is that it provides a space for kids to be kids and for them to discover what they're interested in, and hopefully build a sense of curiosity that will carry with them throughout their life."

For the museum, it's a way for them to give back to the community while sparking connections with curiosity in the realm of art.

The activities are open to families with children with no cover charge. The workshops will be facilitated on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday next week at the Hutchins Education Center.

For further details visit the museum's website.