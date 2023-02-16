Maine Maple Sunday slated for March 26

Maine's maple-filled weekend is set for March 25 and 26 this year.

MAINE, USA — The highly anticipated dates for the 40th Annual Maine Maple Sunday Weekend have been announced.

Maine Maple Producers announced on their website Thursday the maple-filled weekend is slated for March 25 and March 26.

With spring temperatures just around the corner, Mainers can enjoy many sugarhouses as part of the statewide event.

Maine Maple Sunday is always held on the fourth Sunday in March, but the event is also recognized as a weekend of maple celebrations rather than a single day.

Some sugarhouses across the state offer events on both Saturday and Sunday, so be sure to plan ahead to see what times and days each participating sugarhouse is holding events and activities.

"Most sugarhouses offer maple syrup samples and demonstrations on how pure Maine maple syrup is made," Maine Maple Producers said Thursday. "Many farms offer games, activities, treats, sugarbush tours, music, and so much more."

For a full list of the sugarhouses hosting activities and taking part in the weekend celebration, click here.