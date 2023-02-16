More celebrities announced for Maine charity golf tournament in June

The participants announced Thursday include athletes Roger Clemens, Tuukka Rask, and Doug Flutie, as well as NBC's "Today" show co-host Dylan Dreyer.

FALMOUTH, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired on Oct. 25, 2022.

Instead of holding a 2023 Korn Ferry Pro Golf Tour, Shamrock Sports & Entertainment will be hosting the Drive Fore Kids celebrity charity golf tournament.

The Drive Fore Kids inaugural event will be held at the Falmouth Country Club between June 21 and June 24 this year. The top player will receive a $250,000 prize, and money from the event will benefit the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital, according to a release from Shamrock.

In October, Shamrock announced that former Red Sox players Tim Wakefield, John Smoltz, and Kevin Millar would be playing in the tournament, along with Maine native and actor Patrick Dempsey, former pro golfer and media personality Blair O'Neal, and tennis player Mardy Fish.

On Thursday, Shamrock announced more of the 36 celebrities who are expected to participate. They include:

Roger Clemens, 11-time MLB All-Star, 2-time World Series Champion, and 7-time Cy Young winner

Dylan Dreyer, co-host of the 3rd-hour of NBC’s "Today" show, weekday weather correspondent, and correspondent on "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt"

co-host of the 3rd-hour of NBC’s "Today" show, weekday weather correspondent, and correspondent on "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt" Doug Flutie , Heisman-winning Boston College quarterback who had a 21-year pro career including the NFL

Heisman-winning Boston College quarterback who had a 21-year pro career including the NFL Michael Goulian , American aerobatic champion aviator who raced in the Red Bull Air Race World Series

American aerobatic champion aviator who raced in the Red Bull Air Race World Series Noelle Lambert, American Paralympian track and field athlete who holds the U.S. record at 100m; contestant on "Survivor 43"

Derek Lowe, 2004 World Series Champion with the Boston Red Sox, member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame

Tuukka Rask, 15 seasons as goalie for the Boston Bruins, including one Stanley Cup Championship, Vezina Trophy winner, Olympic Bronze Medalist (Finland)

Ronnie Russell, 6-time PBA Tournament winner, bowled PBA’s 24th televised perfect game, 2-time Team USA member

Chad Pfeifer, U.S. Army veteran who learned golf while rehabbing in an Army hospital in 2007; 2011 National Amputee Golf Champion, 3-time Warrior Open champion

Jeremy Roenick, member of NHL’s 500 Goal Club, 9X All-Star, Silver Medalist at 2002 Olympics

“We are committed to driving significant charitable, community, and economic impact to our region,” Brian Corcoran, CEO and founder of Shamrock Sports & Entertainment and executive director of Drive Fore Kids, said in Thursday's release. “We are proud to partner with The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital and have set a goal to raise $100,000 for them through tournament net proceeds and special events throughout the tournament week.”

Corcoran also announced that Bangor Savings Bank has signed on as presenting partner of the tournament.