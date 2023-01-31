Anna Kendrick eats progressively spicier hot wings and talks about live in Maine

On Thursday, the Maine native appeared on the YouTube series Hot Ones, where celebrities eat spicy wings and answer questions.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAINE, USA — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Sept. 9, 2022.

Portland native Anna Kendrick recently showed up on a popular YouTube series to eat hot wings, discuss her latest movie, and even talk about life in Maine.

On Thursday, the Maine celebrity appeared on the YouTube series Hot Ones, where celebrities eat spicy wings and answer questions. As the episode goes on, the hot wings get even spicier.

While she tried more wings, host Sean Evans asked Kendrick about the most memorable show she either performed in or saw at South Portland's Lyric Music Theater.

Kendrick appeared surprised he asked about South Portland and responded, "Sir, the deep cuts are, I mean, I shouldn't be surprised, but yeah. So, that is the theater where I started doing community theater."

She continued, "This is embarrassing because I wish it was something cooler, but the very first show I ever did, the very first music/acting/anything I ever did, I was like six or something. 'Annie' was the first thing I was ever in, and I was one of the little orphans."

The actress told Evans she had a "lot of energy," and she remembered the show's director telling all the other girls to stop playing with the dog that had the role of Sandy. That director apparently told the girls to go play with Kendrick since she "has too much energy anyway."

Evans then asked Kendrick if she thought the Victoria Mansion Tour was overrated or underrated.

"The Victoria Mansion Tour, I think, is pretty fun," Kendrick said. "If you're from somewhere that has cool [expletive], maybe you're gonna be like, 'It's just a house. It's just like a nice old house.'"

The celebrity mentioned her father dying recently and said he had a collection of Christmas ornaments that were from a Maine jeweler. She added those ornaments included a Portland landmark. Kendrick said she and her brother will probably fight over the Victoria Mansion Christmas ornament.

"The Victoria Mansion is the thing in our city that makes us feel classy," she said.

Kendrick fans can watch the full episode below. It does contain some language.

The Mainer's newest movie is called Alice, Darling.