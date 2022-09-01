Maine native Anna Kendrick announces her directorial debut

“I’ve loved this script from the moment I read it ... When the opportunity came up to direct the film, I jumped at it," Kendrick told Deadline.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland native and well-known actress Anna Kendrick announced her directorial debut to fans on Instagram on Wednesday.

Kendrick, 37, has received numerous awards for her many roles in notable movies such as "Pitch Perfect," "Twilight," "A Simple Favor," and more. The various accolades she's received include a Satellite Award, three MTV Movie Awards, and five Teen Choice Awards, among others. She's also been nominated more than once for an Academy Award.

Now, she is turning her attention toward directing, with the upcoming movie titled "The Dating Game" -- a true crime thriller with Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios, according to Deadline.

In her Instagram post, Kendrick shared a captured screenshot of the Deadline story announcing her directorial debut. She captioned the photo with an ecstatic, "HELL. YES."

“I’ve loved this script from the moment I read it,” Kendrick told Deadline. “And while I was obviously thrilled to be playing the character of Sheryl, I felt so connected to the story, the tone, and the themes around gender and intimacy, that when the opportunity came up to direct the film, I jumped at it. It feels meant to be."

Although she's directing the upcoming film, Kendrick isn't fully stepping out of the spotlight, Deadline said. The actress will also star in the film as the character Cheryl Bradshaw.

"The Dating Game" will tell the story of the hit 70s matchmaking TV show of the same name, where a bachelorette on the show, Bradshaw, made the grave mistake of choosing the one and only bachelor Rodney Alcala -- also known as a psychopathic serial killer, according to Deadline.

Filming for the movie is set to begin in late October.