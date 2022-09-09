Maine's Anna Kendrick rescued from stuck elevator at Toronto film festival

The Maine actor found herself stuck in an elevator at the Toronto International Film Festival, and firefighters came to the rescue.

TORONTO, ON — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Sept. 9.

Maine actor Anna Kendrick got stuck in an elevator with a group of people at the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend and was rescued by firefighters.

The Oscar-nominated actor posted a video of the ordeal on her Instagram, showing how she handled the situation with jokes and laughs while waiting for rescue.

"Guys, we have to ration the limited food supply that we have," Kendrick joked while another person handed out gum.

"This is why I should take the stairs next time," someone in the elevator joked. "It's all the food I ate last night. I knew it."

Firefighters were able to get a hatch open on top of the elevator and lower in a ladder for everyone to climb out.

"It's a good thing I'm not wearing a short skirt today," Kenrick said. "The Lord said to me, 'Choose the long skirt, Anna.'"

Not long after that, Kendrick climbed out safely and said, "And I'm in love with every single one of you. Thank you, guys!"

Afterward, she posed for pictures with the Canadian firefighters who rescued her.