Maine is about to go from winter to summer in the span of a week

Old Man Winter hangs around for Easter weekend, but it will feel like early summer in Maine next week.

MAINE, USA — What’s the saying in Maine? Wait 15 minutes and the weather will change drastically? Well, we'll have to wait a little more than 15 minutes this time, but it will be well worth the wait.

First we have to get rid of Old Man Winter, who will be hanging around Maine to start the holiday weekend. There will even be some snow for northern Maine on Friday as a trough of low pressure moves through.

I do not expect much snowfall accumulation, but it will certainly be chilly throughout the day Friday despite breaks in the clouds.

The wind will be howling all day Friday, with gusts of more than 40 mph at times and wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

Even though the trough of low pressure moves out by the end of the weekend, it will still be especially chilly in the mornings. But afternoon sun will help to moderate temps by Easter Sunday.

After temps to end this week that are more typical of March, we will easily see a run for June-like temps by the middle of next week.

Temps running more than 20 to 25 degrees above average will move into Maine by midweek under a high pressure ridge coming in from the west.

All in all, it’s about as wild a seven-day stretch of weather as you can get in Maine this time of year. Look for a spring and even early summer feeling in the air very soon.