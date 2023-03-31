Let's take a look back at this year's March weather in Maine

Snow, sunshine, and slightly warmer temps.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAINE, USA — March came in like a lion and will go out like a lamb.

We started off the month with a few winter storms, which dropped the majority of the month's snow all at once.

Then everything calmed down a bit more for the rest of March. We still had activity, but it was generally calmer ... and warmer.

Temperatures for the month stayed above average by a couple degrees. This is not something many would have noticed daily, but a few degrees makes all the difference when it comes to snow vs. rain.

We also had a handful of clear days this past month, with those along the coast getting more sunny days.

Snowfall was up this year compared to recent memory. Portland received 14 inches of snow in March, which is more than any of the past four years.

Temperatures were not the warmest in recent years, but they were not the coldest either.

Even more snow fell in Bangor, with totals just below two feet. Bangor got 20.5 inches of snow in March. That is more than the last four years combined!

A coating of snow will make it just under the wire tonight with wet snow to fall across the state.