Maine's first significant snowfall of the season could come this week

Snow and wind and cold temps! Oh my!

MAINE, USA — Parts of southwestern Maine received their first snow accumulations of the season Monday morning. The system mainly stayed to our south before bringing a coating of snow to the area.

Snow chances continue this week, a change from the snowless December that we've seen so far.

The first weather system to bring snowfall will arrive Tuesday night. This snow will begin to fall as we transition into Wednesday morning, and it will wrap up as the sun sets that same evening.

The system will bring snow to those who didn't wake up with snow to start the work week. That means the eastern half of Maine can expect accumulating snowfall.

Expected snow totals are around 1-3" in eastern Maine. As we head west, the snow totals lessen, and most will only see a coating or an inch of snow.

If you want more snow, don't worry. More snow should be on the way again on Friday and Saturday. Another Nor'easter-like system will march up the eastern seaboard to start the weekend.

This system will move up the coast on Friday and Saturday, bringing snow and rain to Maine.

The question with this system will be where the rain/snow line sits across the state. The coast will generally trend toward a rainy mix. Those living further inland can expect to see more in the way of snowfall. The highest overall accumulations will remain in the mountains.