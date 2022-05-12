Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?

Meteorologist Aaron Myler takes a look at the past to find out if we could see snow on Christmas Day.

MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!

To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.

Last year was a white Christmas for those in Portland, with 1.8 inches of snow falling throughout the day. That followed the 1.2 inches that were already on the ground. That means there was a total of 3 inches of snow on the ground for the big day.

Unfortunately, we don't usually have snowflakes and flurries flying on December 25.

Portland has gotten accumulated snow only 22% of the time. The inland locations of Bangor and Augusta have gotten snow more often, but still only around 30% of the time for Christmas.

Higher snow amounts are even rarer ... but not impossible. Several years ago, Bangor got 12.2" of snow on Christmas Day! Portland got a similar amount 15 years prior.

The good news? This does not factor in snow that is already sitting on the ground when the clock strikes midnight.

When you account for the snow that is already on the ground, we do indeed have a white Christmas most of the time.

Portland has a 60% chance of a white Christmas. Bangor and Augusta have a great chance to see snow on the ground (and maybe in the sky too!) while Santa Clause is out delivering presents.