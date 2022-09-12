x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather Blog

Maine is well below normal snow totals

A normally snowy month hasn't seen its signature flakes.

More Videos

MAINE, USA — The words cold and snowy could normally describe a Maine December but this year is anything but normal.  So where is all of the snow?

Credit: NCM

If we take a look around the U.S., the most snow is sitting in the Sierra Nevada mountains and the Rockies. Some areas of the West have over 30 inches of snowfall on the ground.

That's a lot different than what's happening in Maine.

Credit: NCM

Most of the state does not have any snow on the ground. The Crown of Maine does have more than most, but still only 3-4 inches. 

The catch is that all of this snow fell last month.

Credit: NCM

Caribou received several more inches of snow than they normally would last month, giving them a total of 14.3" in November.

Portland and Bangor received almost nothing, which means we are well below our normal totals.

That below-average trend has continued for the entire state this month.

Credit: NCM

Most of the state should have already received at least 3 inches of snow this month, but we haven't received any.

Portland and Bangor should have about 3 inches while Caribou should have received double that.  

When are we going to get snow?

Credit: NCM

Cold temperatures are the story for the week ahead, but some snow could start to inch into the forecast as we get to the beginning of next weekend.

Happy Holidays!

- Aaron

For the latest breaking news and weather alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out