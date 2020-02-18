MAINE, USA — Unlike with other storms, Tuesday morning's commute looks quiet.

But by Tuesday late morning/ early afternoon, we'll start to see snow move into Maine.

It'll pick up in intensity as we go into the afternoon, so the evening commute will get slick.

Along the coast, snow will changeover to rain as we go into Tuesday night.

It'll wrap up later Tuesday night.

Snowfall totals will be around a couple inches at the coast, a few inches inland, and more like several inches in the mountains.

You'll probably want to clean it up Wednesday, because by Thursday, everything will freeze solid as temperatures crash again.

Jessica Conley

You can find me on Facebook and on Twitter.

