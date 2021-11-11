Three-year-old hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Auburn crash

A three-year-old passenger was hospitalized after a pickup truck crashed into a tree in Auburn, police say.

AUBURN, Maine — A three-year-old passenger was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Thursday evening after a pickup truck struck a tree in Auburn, police say. The child was flown to Maine Medical Center via LifeFlight, according to authorities.

The Auburn Police Department said it was called to the 550 block of Minot Avenue for a crash involving a single vehicle.

Authorities said Adam Doherty, 37, of Rockland was driving a 2006 Ford Ranger west on Minot Avenue when the pickup truck left the road and hit a tree.

Doherty was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with serious injuries. They weren't life-threatening, according to police.

The crash is still being investigated, with the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department assisting with the crash reconstruction.

