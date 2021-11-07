Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Portland

According to officials, a 68-year-old man was walking on Commercial Street in Portland around 1:20 a.m. when he was hit by a car.

PORTLAND, Maine — Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed a crash that killed a pedestrian early Sunday morning in Portland to contact them.

According to officials, a 68-year-old man from Portland was walking around 555 Commercial Street around 1:20 a.m., when he was hit by a car driven by a 51-year-old resident of Livermore Falls.

The victim was taken to Maine Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

At this time police have not filed any charges.

The victim's name has not yet been released.