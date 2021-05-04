Brunswick man injured in hit-and-run crash

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Editors note: The video above aired April 5, 2021.
Brunswick police are searching for the driver of a car that allegedly hit a pedestrian on Maine Street Wednesday afternoon and did not stop.
Arthur Treffry, 77, of Brunswick suffered minor injuries in the crash, Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart said in a release.
Police went to the area of 210 Maine St. just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a motor vehicle, Stewart said.
Neither party was at the scene when they arrived, but Treffry called a short time later to report his injury.
He was taken to Mid Coast Hospital, Stewart said.
Police are searching for a female driver in her 20s, driving a silver 4-door sedan with children in the back seat.
They ask anyone with information to call Sgt. Ed Yurek at 207-721-4349 or email him at eyurek@brunswickpd.org.