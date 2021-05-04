Brunswick man injured in hit-and-run crash

Arthur Treffry, 77, was hit by a car on Maine Street Wednesday afternoon

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Editors note: The video above aired April 5, 2021.

Brunswick police are searching for the driver of a car that allegedly hit a pedestrian on Maine Street Wednesday afternoon and did not stop.

Arthur Treffry, 77, of Brunswick suffered minor injuries in the crash, Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart said in a release.

Police went to the area of 210 Maine St. just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a motor vehicle, Stewart said.

Neither party was at the scene when they arrived, but Treffry called a short time later to report his injury.

He was taken to Mid Coast Hospital, Stewart said.

Police are searching for a female driver in her 20s, driving a silver 4-door sedan with children in the back seat.