Drivers injured, dog dead after head-on crash in Woolwich

WOOLWICH, Maine — The Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances that led to a head-on crash on Route 1 in Woolwich on Sunday. The collision left both drivers with serious injuries and one dog dead.
It happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. near the north end of Shaw Road, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
Shawn McNeill, 61, was traveling north in a delivery van owned by Cantrell Seafood of Topsham when, according to witnesses, the van veered across the roadway and into the path of a 2017 Subaru Forester driven by 41-year-old Kristin Nawrocki, the sheriff's office said.
McNeill, a Nevada resident formerly of Bath, Maine, and Nawrocki, a Woolwich resident, had to be removed from the vehicles by first responders, the release stated. Both were taken to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to officials.
Nawrocki's dog was seriously injured and brought to Maine Veterinary Medical Center, where it died, the release stated.
Deputy Chad Carleton of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office is conducting the investigation, the sheriff's office said. The release noted it was steadily raining at the time of the crash.