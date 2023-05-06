Drivers injured, dog dead after head-on crash in Woolwich

Deputy Chad Carleton of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office is conducting the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

WOOLWICH, Maine — The Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances that led to a head-on crash on Route 1 in Woolwich on Sunday. The collision left both drivers with serious injuries and one dog dead.

It happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. near the north end of Shaw Road, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Shawn McNeill, 61, was traveling north in a delivery van owned by Cantrell Seafood of Topsham when, according to witnesses, the van veered across the roadway and into the path of a 2017 Subaru Forester driven by 41-year-old Kristin Nawrocki, the sheriff's office said.

McNeill, a Nevada resident formerly of Bath, Maine, and Nawrocki, a Woolwich resident, had to be removed from the vehicles by first responders, the release stated. Both were taken to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to officials.

Nawrocki's dog was seriously injured and brought to Maine Veterinary Medical Center, where it died, the release stated.