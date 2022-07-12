Woolwich man convicted of child porn charge sentenced

Clifton Given, 33, was sentenced to nine years in prison and five years of supervised release, a release reports.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee announced Tuesday that a Woolwich man was sentenced for possessing child sexual abuse materials in the U.S. District Court in Portland, according to a news release issued by her office.

Clifton Given, 33, of Woolwich was sentenced to nine years in prison and five years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge George Z. Singal, the release said.

Given was also ordered to pay a special assessment of $100, in addition to $11,000 in restitution, according to details in the news release.

Before his Tuesday sentence, Given pleaded guilty back on Sept. 9, 2021, according to the release.

Court records indicate that investigators with Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at Given’s residence on June 18, 2020, and Given later admitted to the investigators in an interview that he was using his cellphone to "view images of children engaged in sex," the release said.

Later, investigators found numerous images and videos "depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct" on Given's cellphone, the release reports.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case.

